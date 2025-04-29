CDS 1, NDA, NA 1 Results 2025 Out from UPSC: Check Roll Numbers, SSB Interview Details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Exam I 2025 and the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA/NA) Exam I 2025. Candidates who took these exams can now check their results on the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

The CDS 1 exam was conducted to fill 457 posts, while the NDA/NA 1 exam aimed to fill 406. The NDA/NA written test was held on April 13, 2025. UPSC has released the list of candidates who passed the written exams along with their roll numbers.

Those who qualified will now move on to the next step: the Services Selection Board (SSB) interviews, organized by the Ministry of Defence. These interviews will decide admissions for the 155th NDA course and the 117th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC), both starting on January 2, 2026.

Please note: all shortlisted candidates are considered provisional for now. As per UPSC’s instructions, candidates must register on the Indian Army’s recruitment website, joinindianarmy.nic.in, within two weeks of the result announcement to get their SSB interview dates and locations. If you’ve already registered earlier, you don’t need to do it again.

For any issues with login or registration, candidates can email dir-recruiting6-mod@nic.in for help.

During the interview process, make sure to bring original documents to prove your age and educational qualifications.

If you need more assistance, you can visit the UPSC Facilitation Counter near Gate 'C' of the Commission’s office or call 011-23385271, 011-23381125, or 011-23098543 during office hours.

UPSC also mentioned that candidates' mark sheets will be made available online within 15 days after the final results (after SSB interviews) are declared. These will stay online for 30 days.

Additionally, candidates who chose Army (IMA/OTA) as their first preference and cleared CDS 1 must register on the Indian Army website for further updates on their SSB interviews.

Stay tuned here or on the official UPSC site for the latest updates and information.