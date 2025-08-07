August 7 School Holiday: Schools and Colleges Closed in Parts of Uttarakhand Amid Heavy Rains

Following continuous heavy rainfall and a cloudburst in Dharali village, the Uttarakhand government has declared a holiday for schools and colleges on August 7 in several districts. The closure applies to all government and private educational institutions, including Anganwadi centres, for students from Class 1 to 12.

According to the State Department of Information and Public Relations, schools and colleges in Champawat, Pauri Garhwal, and Udham Singh Nagar will remain shut until further notice. Authorities have stated that the reopening of these institutions will depend on the evolving weather situation.

Emergency Response in Place

The decision comes in the wake of severe weather conditions, including a cloudburst in Dharali, which has significantly affected normal life in various regions. The Meteorological Department has issued warnings of continued heavy rain.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to remain on high alert 24/7. Medical teams have also been stationed in vulnerable areas. In addition, all official leaves have been cancelled to ensure swift emergency response across the state.

