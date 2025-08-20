August 20 school holiday here in Telangana due to Heavy rain!

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain in some districts of Telangana, such as Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Mahabubabad, on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. As a precautionary action, Collector Abhilasha of Nirmal district has announced a holiday for every school in the district due to expected travel challenges for students.

Districts Under Rainfall Warning

Whereas Nirmal district has already declared school holidays, other districts that fall under heavy rainfall alerts still have no similar announcement. Some of these districts are:

Kothagudem: Will receive heavy rainfall, but there is no declaration on the school holiday.

Bhupalapally: Predicted to receive thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds, but whether it is a school holiday or not remains unclear.

Mahbubnagar: May announce a holiday if weather worsens, looking at past instances when districts under yellow alert experienced school closures.

Mulugu: Received heavy rainfall, which has now eased up, but the authorities may rethink announcing a holiday if the situation changes.

Precautions and Preparations

Telangana government has directed district collectors to take precautions to minimize losses caused by floods. During the recent meeting, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari ordered collectors to:

Monitor Control Rooms: Ensure control rooms established in district collectorates are functioning 24/7.

Coordinate with Police: Coordinate with police and other departments to avoid flood-related losses.

Form Joint Teams: Form joint teams with officials from concerned line departments to remain vigilant at culverts and rivulets.

Impact of Rainfall

Heavy rainfall has already resulted in disturbance in a number of places, including reports of waterlogging and partially submerged roads. The IMD has issued yellow alerts in various districts, marking a high probability of adverse weather conditions.