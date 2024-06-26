AP Inter 1st year Supplementary Exams Results 2024 Announced, Direct Link Inside

Jun 26, 2024, 16:15 IST
- Sakshi Post

AP Inter Exam Results 2024: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has declared the results for the AP Inter 1st year Supplementary Exams 2024 on Wednesday. Candidates who appeared in the supplementary exams can check their results on the official website at bieap.gov.in or resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

Here’s the direct link to check your results — https://education.sakshi.com

Over 3 lakh students including 1.77 lakh boys and 1.68 lakh girls appeared for the 1st year supplementary examinations held between May 24 and June 1, 2024. The supplementary exam is a second chance for the 1st year inter students who couldn’t clear the exams and a great opportunity for the passed candidates who were looking to improve their score. 

Steps to check  AP Inter 1st year Supplementary Exams results 2024: 

Also Read: Fact Check: Exposing Eenadu's False Propaganda on Jagan's Security

whatsapp channel


Read More:

Tags: 
exam results
Inter Exam results
AP Inter Exam Results 2024
BIEAP
board of intermediate education
Advertisement
Back to Top