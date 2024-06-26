AP Inter 1st year Supplementary Exams Results 2024 Announced, Direct Link Inside

AP Inter Exam Results 2024: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has declared the results for the AP Inter 1st year Supplementary Exams 2024 on Wednesday. Candidates who appeared in the supplementary exams can check their results on the official website at bieap.gov.in or resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

Here’s the direct link to check your results — https://education.sakshi.com/

Over 3 lakh students including 1.77 lakh boys and 1.68 lakh girls appeared for the 1st year supplementary examinations held between May 24 and June 1, 2024. The supplementary exam is a second chance for the 1st year inter students who couldn’t clear the exams and a great opportunity for the passed candidates who were looking to improve their score.

Steps to check AP Inter 1st year Supplementary Exams results 2024:

Visit https://results. sakshieducation.com / or https://education.sakshi.com /

/ or / On the home page, click on “AP Inter 1st Year Advanced Supplementary Results - General/Vocational” link

Enter your hall ticket number

Check your results and save a copy of the marksheet for the future reference

Also Read: Fact Check: Exposing Eenadu's False Propaganda on Jagan's Security