Intermediate First Year Exams to Be Abolished in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government is preparing for major changes in intermediate education. Kritika Shukla, the secretary of the Intermediate Board, shared key proposals related to these upcoming reforms during a press briefing. She emphasized that the board is open to feedback from students, parents, and educators regarding the planned modifications. "For years, intermediate education has lacked substantial reforms. We are now implementing changes in line with the National Curriculum Framework. Revisions will be made to the syllabus in Science, Arts, and Language subjects. Starting with the 2024-25 academic year, NCERT textbooks will be introduced for Class 10, with plans to integrate them into the first-year intermediate curriculum by 2025-26. This shift aims to make preparation for national-level exams like NEET and JEE easier," she explained.

Kritika Shukla also pointed out that NCERT textbooks are already in use in intermediate education in 15 states. The proposed reforms include updating the syllabus, introducing new subject combinations, and revamping the marking system. A significant change will be the removal of exams for first-year intermediate students, with colleges instead handling internal assessments. The board will focus on conducting exams for the second-year intermediate students. Shukla encouraged all interested parties to submit their suggestions on the reforms by the 26th of this month. More details on the proposed changes can be found on the Intermediate Board’s official website.