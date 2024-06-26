Fact Check: Exposing Eenadu's False Propaganda on Jagan's Security

Amaravati: It all started with the charge of government-owned furniture, then the TDP misled the people by projecting the government buildings as YSRCP’s assets and now the TDP friendly media has cooked up another lie to target the former chief minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The vernacular Eenadu newspaper has claimed that as many as 983 policemen were deployed for the security of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy when he was the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh between 2019 and 2024. Interestingly, the newspaper has ignored the fact that a high-level security revision committee decides on the deployment of the number of police personnel to the chief ministers and former chief ministers.

As per the newspaper’s claim, one should be able to find 983 policemen providing round-the-clock security to the former chief minister at his residence while the fact is there are only 196 police personnel deployed for his security and these policemen are performing their duties in shifts.

Security Revision Committee’s prerogative

It may be noted here that no chief minister requests for a massive security cover. The high-powered Security Revision Committee analyses the risks and other aspects and accordingly deploys policemen for the security of the chief ministers regardless of the party in power. The security cover provided to the chief minister’s residence and surrounding areas is also a prerogative of the revision committee.

The Security Revision Committee is yet to hold a meeting to review the security apparatus for the new chief minister for and former chief ministers. However, the yellow media is attempting to mislead its readers by publishing a half-baked story.

Security cover for Naidu’s grandson

The yellow media in its haste to throw mud at the YSRCP conveniently forgot the security cover provided to the previous TDP government. During Chandrababu Naidu’s tenure as the chief minister of the state from 2014 to 2019, his grandson Devaansh was also provided security cover. Several policemen were deployed for the security of Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneshwari, son Nara Lokesh, daughter-in-law Brahmani and grandson Devaansh. Notably, the present chief minister Chandrababu Naidu is enjoying a massive security cover than his predecessor YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. However, the Telugu daily turned a blind eye to this and tried to single out the YSRCP leader by making absurd claims about his security arrangements.

Here is the break-up of police personnel drawn from various deployed for YS Jagan’s security: