AP Constable recruitment 2024: Good news from DGP

DGP Dwaraka Tirumala Rao announced good news for the Andhra Pradesh constable aspirants. He said the constable positions in the Police department will be filled soon. The news of the number of open positions has yet to be confirmed. DGP didn't confirm on the SI job notifications.

The report says that the constable positions are soon to be filled with suitable candidates. DGP Dwaraka Tirumala Rao has a meeting with Rayalaseema district SP's about the job openings. Andhra Pradesh's DGP further confirmed the promotions for the deserving candidates in the Police department.

Also read: NEET-UG 2024 counselling starts in July: Check now!