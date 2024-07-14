Britney Spears needs to 'slow down', says she had 'false confidence’ post-divorce

Los Angeles, July 14 (IANS) Popstar Britney Spears revealed that she may have had “false confidence” following her divorce from actor-model Sam Asghari and apologised for not being “perfect.”

The 42-year-old took to Instagram and posted a throwback dance video from September 2023, stating that she needs to "slow down."

"I guess I need to brace myself and slow down and recap the past year because I think I had false confidence after my divorce," Spears wrote in the caption.

Spears, who split from Asghari after almost a year of marriage, added Madonna's track 'I'm Addicted' to her dancing video, reports People.com.

"Although I did post some of my best work with 'Ray of Light' and 'I’m Addicted' by Madonna!!! There was a lot of WTF moments!!! Trust me, I know we’re all human and make mistakes!!!"

Spears then shared in the post that she apologises "for not being perfect."

"I literally need to go back and adjust and possibly do a couple more therapy sessions. I apologise for not being perfect, and I will try to get confidence and consistency back like I used to have!!!”

Spears, who released her best-selling memoir 'The Woman in Me', had her divorce from Asghari finalised in May when a judge with the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County signed off on it.

The pair separated due to "irreconcilable differences that have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, making it impossible for the parties to live together as husband and wife," according to documents previously obtained by People.com.

