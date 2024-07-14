'Shocked' Big Tech CEOs condemn assassination attempt on Trump

San Francisco, July 14 (IANS) Big Tech leaders on Sunday condemned an assassination attempt aimed at former US President Donald Trump during an election rally, stressing that political violence is intolerable.

The CEOs of Apple, Google, Microsoft and Meta posted comments on X social media platform, wishing for Trump's speedy recovery while criticising the use of violence.

"I pray for President Trump's rapid recovery. My thoughts are with him, the other victims and the Trump family. I strongly condemn this violence," said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai wished President Trump a speedy recovery.

"I'm shocked by the shooting and loss of life. Political violence is intolerable, and we must all come together to strongly oppose it," Pichai posted on X.

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella said, "There is simply no place for any type of violence in our society."

"Sending my best wishes to President Trump for a speedy recovery and to all those impacted by today's horrific event," Nadella said.

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta Founder and CEO, also prayed for a quick recovery for the US Presidential candidate.

"This is such a sad day for our country. Political violence undermines democracy and must always be condemned," he posted on Threads social media platform.

Trump thanked the United States Secret Service and law enforcement for their prompt response after the assassination attempt on him.

"I want to thank the United States Secret Service and all of law enforcement for their rapid response to the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania," the former President wrote on his own social media platform 'Truth Social'.

"Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured," he said.

The shooter, who remains unidentified, was shot dead. Local authorities said he was in a low-rise building outside the rally venue.

A member of the audience was also dead, while another person was grievously wounded.

