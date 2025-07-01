AKTU Releases UG & PG Results 2025: Direct Link, Mark Sheet Info

Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow, has officially released the AKTU One View Result 2025 for even semester exams. The results are now available on the university’s official website — www.aktu.ac.in — for a wide range of UG and PG programmes, including BTech, BPharma, BFAD, BVoc, MTech, MURP, MArch, MCA, and MBA.

Who Can Check the Result?

The announcement covers results for:

BFAD: 3rd, 5th, and 7th semesters

BVoc: 3rd and 5th semesters

MTech, MURP, MArch: 3rd semester

BTech, BPharma: 5th and 7th semesters

MCA & MBA: Respective semesters

Both regular and carry-over students can access their performance through the AKTU One View portal.

AKTU Exam Pattern: Semester-Wise Updates

AKTU conducts semester exams twice a year – for odd and even semesters. The recently declared results are for even semester exams held in June 2025.

Earlier this year, the university had declared results for odd semesters. With this new update, candidates now have access to a complete overview of their academic progress for the academic year.

Important Note on Mark Sheets

The results currently available online are provisional. Students are advised to download and retain a copy for reference. The official mark sheets will be issued by the university at a later date.

How to Check AKTU One View Result 2025

Students can check their results by following these steps:

Visit the official AKTU website: www.aktu.ac.in

Go to the ‘Results’ section

Click on ‘One View Result 2025 – Even Semester’

Enter your roll number and submit

View, download, and save the provisional mark sheet

Why This Matters

This result release is a key update for thousands of students across AKTU’s affiliated colleges. It enables them to:

Track their academic standing

Plan for reappear/supplementary exams (if needed)

Prepare for placements or higher studies

Students are encouraged to regularly check the university portal for updates on official mark sheet distribution and any re-evaluation processes.