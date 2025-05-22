AISSEE 2025 Results Out Today, May 22: Download Sainik School Scorecards at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2025. This exam, conducted on April 5, is for admission into Class 6 and Class 9 in Sainik Schools across the country. Candidates can now check their results on the official website:exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE

To view and download the AISSEE 2025 scorecard, students need to enter their Application Number and Date of Birth on the login page.

Steps to check the AISSEE 2025 Result:

Visit the official website: exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE

Click on the “AISSEE Result 2025” link on the homepage.

Enter your Application Number and Password to log in.

On the candidate dashboard, click on the result link for Class 6 or Class 9.

Your result will appear on the screen. Download and print it for future use.

Qualified candidates will now move on to the next stage of the admission process, which includes a medical examination and document verification. The central authorities will announce the counselling schedule soon.

Students and parents are advised to regularly check the official website and their registered email IDs for updates regarding further steps in the admission process.