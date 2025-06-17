67,732 Teachers Transferred, 4,477 Promoted in Andhra Pradesh; Details here!

Andhra Pradesh School Education Department completed a statewide large-scale exercise in teacher transfer and promotion, reflecting its transparency and fairness approach to administrative operations. The department, led by Director of School Education V Vijayarama Raju, carried out 67,732 transfers and 4,477 promotions in all.

Thorough Process Aims at Merit-Based Consideration

The exercise covered staff from different schools, viz., government, Zilla Parishad, Municipal Corporation, and Municipal schools. The department made sure the entire process was being carried out as per government guidelines, keeping transparency, merit consideration, and procedural fairness above everything else.

Main Points of the Exercise

1,494 Grade-II Headmasters were transferred and 1,375 were promoted to higher grades.

5,717 Headmasters of Model Primary Schools were transferred, of whom 1,592 were promoted.

School Assistants had the highest number of transfers and promotions with 27,804 transfers and 1,510 promotions.

31,174 Secondary Grade Teachers, 1,199 Language Scholars, and 344 Physical Education Teachers were transferred but no promotions were granted in these categories.

Grievance Redressal Mechanism in Place

The aggrieved Teachers or Headmasters have been requested to make representations to the concerned Problem Resolution Committees at the district or zonal levels. These committees will study and settle objections based on genuine documents and evidence. Director Vijayarama Raju promised that all representations will be thoroughly scrutinized and settled as per the rules of service, reiterating the department's dedication to justice and accountability.

Director's Assurance

"The whole exercise was carried out with maximum transparency and fairness, and we are committed to seeing that all grievances are disposed of quickly and efficiently," said Director Vijayarama Raju. The department's attempts to uphold transparency and fairness in administrative procedures have been manifested in the successful implementation of this gigantic exercise.

