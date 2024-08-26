26 August: Demand To Declare a Holiday for Schools
Today marks Shri Krishna Janmashtami
Government Declared Holiday for Government Schools and Colleges
Some Private Schools and Colleges Have Not Declared Holiday
Today, August 26, marks Shri Krishna Janmashtami. On this occasion, government schools and colleges in the Telugu states have declared a holiday.
However, some private schools and colleges have not declared a holiday. As a result, several students and their parents are urging school management to declare one.
Some students may voluntarily skip classes on the day of Krishnashtami.
Krishnashtami is a festival celebrated across the nation, with particularly grand celebrations in the northern part of India.
