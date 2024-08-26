26 August: Demand To Declare a Holiday for Schools

Today, August 26, marks Shri Krishna Janmashtami. On this occasion, government schools and colleges in the Telugu states have declared a holiday.

However, some private schools and colleges have not declared a holiday. As a result, several students and their parents are urging school management to declare one.

Some students may voluntarily skip classes on the day of Krishnashtami.

Krishnashtami is a festival celebrated across the nation, with particularly grand celebrations in the northern part of India.

