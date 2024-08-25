August 26: Janmashtami 2024 holiday for schools and colleges!

In celebration of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, schools around the nation will be closed in several states. Below is a list of states where educational institutions will continue to operate.

August 26 is the day on which Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated this year. The holy Hindu celebration commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna. Several regions will keep their banks, colleges, and schools closed during the festivities. In Uttar Pradesh, this festival is particularly significant in Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna and Vrindavan, the boy Krishna spent his formative years. Several states will celebrate this momentous event with holidays observed by schools and colleges, where students are welcome to join in the fun.

Even though Janmashtami is a popular holiday, several states have chosen to keep their schools open. Parents and students should check with their school administration about the August 26 holiday. The states where schools will be closed on August 26 are listed here.

Schools in THESE states will remain closed.

State

Gujarat

Odisha

Chandigarh

Tamil Nadu

Uttarakhand

Sikkim

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

Rajasthan

Jammu and Kashmir

Uttar Pradesh

West Bengal

Bihar

Chhattisgarh

Jharkhand

Meghalaya

Himachal Pradesh

Schools in THESE states will remain open.

State

Tripura

Mizoram

Maharashtra

Karnataka

Madhya Pradesh

Assam

Manipur

Arunachal Pradesh

Kerala

Nagaland

Delhi (National Capital Territory)

Goa

