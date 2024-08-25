August 26: Janmashtami 2024 holiday for schools and colleges!
In celebration of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, schools around the nation will be closed in several states. Below is a list of states where educational institutions will continue to operate.
August 26 is the day on which Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated this year. The holy Hindu celebration commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna. Several regions will keep their banks, colleges, and schools closed during the festivities. In Uttar Pradesh, this festival is particularly significant in Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna and Vrindavan, the boy Krishna spent his formative years. Several states will celebrate this momentous event with holidays observed by schools and colleges, where students are welcome to join in the fun.
Even though Janmashtami is a popular holiday, several states have chosen to keep their schools open. Parents and students should check with their school administration about the August 26 holiday. The states where schools will be closed on August 26 are listed here.
Schools in THESE states will remain closed.
Gujarat
Odisha
Chandigarh
Tamil Nadu
Uttarakhand
Sikkim
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh
Rajasthan
Jammu and Kashmir
Uttar Pradesh
West Bengal
Bihar
Chhattisgarh
Jharkhand
Meghalaya
Himachal Pradesh
Schools in THESE states will remain open.
Tripura
Mizoram
Maharashtra
Karnataka
Madhya Pradesh
Assam
Manipur
Arunachal Pradesh
Kerala
Nagaland
Delhi (National Capital Territory)
Goa
