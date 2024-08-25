Tapsee Pannu: 'I'm a celebrity, not public property

When celebrities are spotted, fans usually rush to snap pictures of them, and photographers follow to get an exclusive look. Most celebrities comply, while some run away or become agitated. Prior to moving to Bollywood, Tapsee Pannu began her career in South Indian cinema and rose to fame. She was under fire at the time for her criticism of the region's preference for glamor over quality in the film business. She later expressed regret and gave more details about her remarks.

Tapsee recently addressed harassment by photographers in a different context.

She highlighted her right to personal boundaries and said that she is a celebrity and not a piece of public property.

Tapsee declared that she will react if someone yells at her and that she won't put up with disrespect. She condemned combative photography, highlighting physical limits and placing more importance on her gender identity.