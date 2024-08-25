When is Janmashtami 2024? August 26? August 27?

Hindus celebrate Janmashtami, a holiday that commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna, or Janma, on Ashtami, the eighth day of the month of Bhadrapada, which falls in August or September on the Gregorian calendar. Devaki and Vasudeva's eighth son was Lord Krishna, a manifestation of Lord Vishnu. A terrible monarch named Kansa formerly ruled Mathura; his reign was characterized by horror, cruelty, and fear.

After learning of a prophecy that the eighth son of Vasudeva and Devaki would murder him, he imprisoned the sister of his cousin and slaughtered her newborns. But because Krishna was divine, the gods assisted him in escaping this brutality. Vasudev and baby Krishna managed to escape the prison on the night of Krishna's birth when all the guards there suddenly fell asleep. After making his way from Mathura to Vrindavan, Krishna left Krishna in the custody of his buddy Nanda and his spouse Yashoda. As Krishna grew older, he fulfilled the prophecy by going back to Mathura to overthrow Kansa's rule. The countdown to the end of Kansa began with the birth of Krishna.

According to historians, this day marks the victory of good over evil, represented by Krishna's life and teachings. During festivals like "Dahi Handi," devotees fast, perform bhajans, and act out the innocent deeds of child Krishna. India celebrates the holiday with enormous enthusiasm, reflecting its love and respect for Lord Krishna. Prayers are said on this auspicious day for dharma protection, peace, and prosperity.

When is Janmashtami this year? August 26 or August 27?

Hindus around the world celebrate Krishna Janmashtami, which is highly celebrated with tremendous ceremony. In particular, Vrindavan and Mathura, the places where Krishna spent his early years, prepared to celebrate this day. Lord Krishna turns 5251 years old this year. On August 26, devotees will commemorate Janmashtami. Ashtami tithi will start at 03:39 AM on August 26 and terminate at 02:19 AM on August 27, according to Drik Panchang.

The Drik Panchang states that the celebration takes place over two days. ISKCON or Vaishnava devotees observe the Rohini Nakshatra and Ashtami Tithi. Vaishnavas believe that Janmashtami always falls on the Hindu calendar's Ashtami or Navami Tithi. The ISKCON Janmashtami Tithi falls on August 27 this year. While the Smartas observe Hindu midnight or Nishtha Muhrat, they believe that Janmashtami always falls on the Hindu calendar's Saptami or Ashtami Tithi. As a result, they will celebrate it on August 26.

Auspicious times on Janmashtami:

Rohini Nakshatra starts on August 26, 2024, at 03:55 PM

Rohini Nakshatra ends: August 27, 2024, at 03:38 PM

Parana Time: August 27, 2024 - 12:11 AM

Nishita Puja Timings: August 26, 2024, from 11:26 PM to 12:11 AM, August 27

Dahi Handi: August 24, 2024