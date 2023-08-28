ED files chargesheet against ICORE Group of companies

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said that they have filed a prosecution complaint against the ICORE Group of companies and others before a special PMLA court in Kolkata.

ED has also requested the court to confiscate of several properties acquired or obtained from proceeds of crime including bullion, gold jewellery and other immoveable properties of ICORE group worth more than Rs 2700 Crore. These assets were attached by the ED and predicate agency.

ED said that the court has taken cognisance of the prosecution complaint and directed to the concerned entities not to alienate or dispose of the properties during the pendency of trial.

The ICORE Group was engaged in illegal collection of a huge sum from the innocent investors in and around West Bengal during the year 2009-2014 without any due permission from the regulatory authorities.

The ED investigation revealed that the ICORE Group, controlled and beneficially owned by its promoter directors Late Anukul Maiti and Smt. Kanika Maiti, collected thousands of crores rupees from gullible investors on promise of high returns through various ICore group companies like ICore E Services Ltd., Mega Mould India Ltd., Riju Cement Ltd., Promotech Infratech Ltd. etc. The funds so collected were diverted for acquiring large no of movable ans immovable properties in the name of promoter-directors, family members, paying hefty commission to lakhs of agents, foreign tours by directors.

The assets of the ICORE Group companies worth more than Rs 300 crore were also attached by ED in 2021.

"Disha Production & Media Pvt. Ltd., Ekdin Media Pvt. Ltd., promoted by Suman Chattopadhyay and Kasturi Chattopadhyay, have also been accused and prayer has been made to prosecute them for acquiring proceeds of crime of around Rs 10 Crore by associating with ICORE Group. The assets of these companies, valued at Rs 2.86 Crore, were earlier attached," the official said.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

