Drug menace: Nagaland govt takes action against 43 cops

Kohima, Sep 28 (IANS) The Nagaland government has taken action against 43 police personnel for their alleged involvement in the drug menace, an official said on Thursday.

A Home Department official said that one police personnel was sent to compulsory retirement and seven were dismissed from service for their involvement in drugs related activities.

Actions against 23 of them under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985, were also taken.

Other police personnel were either suspended or their annual increment in salaries withheld or took both the actions. The ranks of a few of the police personnel was downgraded, he said.

Departmental enquiry had been completed against 23 police personnel, while the departmental probes were pending against 20 personnel.

The varied actions against the police personnel were taken since January as the state police and other law enforcing agencies are taking all out actions against the drug peddlers as well as others who are involved in the crime, the official said.

Various drugs valued around Rs 25 crore were seized, 133 FIRs registered and 157 people arrested between June and August this year, the official said.

