Drew's hilarious take on napping: Unproductive daytime craziness

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Hollywood star Drew Barrymore has spilled her napping secrets and it is hilarious as she says it is “unproductive daytime craziness.“

Barrymore shared a video of herself on Instagram, where she is seen napping in almost everything she does. From sleeping on the floor, chair and even while sitting on the sofa, the actress is heard saying in the background that she has never been able to take a power nap.

“Napping pisses me off. That’s unproductive daytime craziness. I think that’s bananas. I’ve never been able to nap in my life,” she said.

Earlier last week, the actress revealed that she and her “Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle” co-star Justin Theroux hurt themselves while filming an action sequence.

Barrymore shared a clip from her show, where Theroux was the guest and the two were talking about working on “Charlie's Angels 2”.

“We both had to heel. We played ex-boyfriend and girlfriend,” said the actress.

Theroux recalled that they had a big fight sequence together. The two then recalled

That it was really long, like 2 or three weeks of shoot and the “were training”.

He said: “There was a scene where you were wearing these kinds of heels but they were not heels.

To which, she chimed in: “They were heel boots.”

The actor then recalled: “You were supposed to kick me into barrels or something and Drew just falls back and kicks me as hard as she can and it goes right into my chest and it cracks.. Breaks my chest plate and I was like…. That was the worst thing ever.”

The actress revealed how Theroux cracked her tailbone while shooting.

“Justin then kicks me into a chair and I forgot to put my tailbone pad in. So, my tailbone cracked into the chair and broke…. I had to sit on a donut (cushion), which was for hemorrhoids and I had to carry it into restaurants like I had giant hemorrhoids.”

