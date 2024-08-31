DPL T20: Scoring 200 has given Purani Dilli 6 a confidence boost, says batter Vansh Bedi

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) Purani Dilli 6 batter Vansh Bedi believes that the power-hitting display in their recent match against East Delhi Riders has provided the team with a much-needed confidence boost as they move forward in the ongoing Delhi Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Although Purani Dilli 6 fell short by 27 runs, chasing East Delhi's imposing total of 241, they fought valiantly, finishing with 215/8 in their 20 overs on Thursday.

"Definitely scoring 200 in an innings will be a great boost for Purani Dilli 6 and we are looking forward to play like this only," Vansh said after the match.

Vansh, who played a blistering knock of 96 runs off just 41 balls, was confident of guiding Purani Dilli 6 to victory before his unfortunate dismissal. The young batter smashed 11 sixes during his innings, keeping his team's hopes alive deep into the chase.

"It was a great experience to bat here, the wicket was perfect for a batter to play their shots and hit sixes to anywhere he wanted and that's what I did," said Vansh.

"I was pretty sure when I was on the crease that we would have won the match but unfortunately after my dismissal the chances really got low," he added.

Purani Dilli 6 faced early trouble, losing three wickets for just 34 runs in 5.3 overs. However, a 98-run partnership in 47 balls between Vansh and Arpit Rana for the fourth wicket reignited their hopes.

With Vansh finding boundaries with ease, the team remained in contention. Unfortunately, as the required run rate climbed, Vansh took additional risks and was eventually dismissed for a brilliant 96.

In the latter stages of the innings, Arnav Bugga added a valuable 28 runs, but Purani Dilli 6 ultimately fell short, finishing at 215/8. The team will now face West Delhi Lions on Saturday.

