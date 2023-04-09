Dominic Thiem parts ways with coach Nicolas Massu

Vienna (Austria), April 9 (IANS) Austrian tennis player Dominic Thiem has announced that he mutually decided with coach Nicolas Massu to end their player-coach relationship.

The pair's partnership lasted more than four years. They first began working together in early 2019 and Thiem soon thereafter won his first ATP Masters 1000 title at the 2019 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

The Austrian claimed a career-best five titles that season and reached the final at Roland Garros and the ATP Finals.

"What an incredible journey... It all started in early 2019 - you came along with your incredible energy and extreme love for the sport," Thiem wrote on Instagram.

"That's how we won the US Open and Indian Wells. But we also reached the finals of the Australian Open, the French Open, and twice at the Nitto ATP Finals. I think that shows we're an incredible team. But unfortunately, everything has an end and this end came now. We have decided together that we will go different ways starting next week.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for this incredible and beautiful time Nico. I wish you only the best and our friendship will last forever," he added.

In March 2020, Thiem reached a career-high No. 3 in the ATP Rankings and later that year, he captured his maiden major crown at the US Open.

In June 2021, the Austrian suffered a wrist injury. Since returning last March, Thiem has been working hard to find his best form.

