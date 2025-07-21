Dodla Dairy’s Q1 profit dips 3.4 pc to Rs 62.8 crore

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Hyderabad-based Dodla Dairy on Monday reported a 3.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit for the June quarter (Q1 FY26) to Rs 62.8 crore, compared to Rs 65 crore in the same quarter in previous fiscal (Q1 FY25).

Similarly, the company’s profit before tax (PBT) came in at Rs 80.98 crore, lower than Rs 92.80 crore in the year-ago period, according to its stock exchange filing.

However, revenue for the quarter grew 10 per cent YoY to Rs 1,007 crore, driven by higher sales.

Including other income of Rs 0.99 crore, the total comprehensive income for the quarter was Rs 63.87 crore, the company added in its filing.

Additionally, operational performance remained weak. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 22 per cent to Rs 83 crore.

Margins also narrowed significantly to 8.2 per cent from 11.5 per cent in the year-ago period -- showing a drop of over 300 basis points.

Dodla Dairy’s expenses during the quarter included Rs 710.61 crore in raw material costs, Rs 36.72 crore due to changes in inventory, Rs 47.14 crore in employee benefits, Rs 0.69 crore in finance costs, and Rs 17.77 crore for depreciation and amortisation.

Other expenses stood at Rs 129.88 crore, as per its regulatory filing.

Following the results announcement, shares of Dodla Dairy declined as much as nearly 8 per cent during the intra-day trading session.

At last check, the stock was trading Rs 111.3 or 7.68 per cent lower at Rs 1,338.40, as per the official data.

Despite today’s fall, the stock has gained 6.72 per cent so far this year.

Meanwhile, the Board of Directors also announced the appointment of Rajani Kumar KVVS as Senior Management Personnel (SMP) and Head -- Production & Maintenance, effective July 21.

