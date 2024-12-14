Do you stand by your leader's words: LoP Gandhi's Savarkar jibe at Centre

New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the BJP-led Centre during the discussion on the 'Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution', questioning the government's stance on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's views on the Constitution.

LoP Rahul Gandhi referred to Savarkar's writings, alleging that the Hindutva ideologue believed the Constitution had "nothing Indian about it" and advocated for Manusmriti to be the law of the land.

He quoted Savarkar as saying, "The worst thing about the Constitution of India is that there is nothing Indian about it. Manusmriti is the scripture which is most worshipable after the Vedas for our Hindu nation… This book has codified the spiritual and divine march of our nation for centuries."

Amid loud thumping from the Opposition Benches, Rahul Gandhi questioned the BJP, asking, "Do you stand by your leader's words?.. Because when you speak about protecting the Constitution in Parliament, you are ridiculing Savarkar."

He described the Indian Constitution as the "document of Mother India," inspired by figures like BR Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and ancient traditions from Shiva to Kabir. He contrasted this with the BJP's alleged neglect of constitutional values.

LoP Gandhi drew parallels with the Mahabharata, comparing the BJP to Dronacharya, accusing the party of "fooling" India's youth, akin to how Dronacharya demanded Eklavya's thumb.

He also accused the Centre of treating the protesting farmers unfairly, however, Speaker Om Birla intervened and requested the LoP to speak on the topic of discussion, the Constitution.

The LoP also recalled his recent visit to Hathras, where he met the family members of the 2020 gangrape victim. He accused the Centre of treating protesting farmers unfairly and highlighted the plight of the Hathras rape victim's family, whom he recently met.

He alleged that while the family remains confined, the accused are free.

"This might be what your Manusmriti says; not what the Constitution says," he said, and added that the INDIA bloc will "facilitate the relocation of the family if the government does not."

Rahul Gandhi reiterated the INDIA bloc's commitment to conducting a caste census and "breaking" the 50 per cent reservation cap.

"Financial economic equality has ended in India and that is why our next step will be caste census. We will show how you fooled the labourers and farmers. That is why we will conduct the caste census, as promised. And after that, a new governance will follow. We will break the wall of 50 per cent reservation. Do what you want," the LoP concluded.

