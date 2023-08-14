'Do whatever you can', says K’taka DyCM to BJP over pending contractors' bills

Bengaluru, Aug 14 (IANS) Reacting to the BJP's decision to meet Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and demand a Lokayukta probe in the allegations of corruption, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday asked the saffron party leaders "to do whatever they can".



Former DyCM Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan had announced that the BJP leaders were meeting the Governor over the allegations of corruption against Shivakumar and press for handing over the case to the Lokayukta for a probe. He also demanded that Shivakumar should be sacked from the cabinet.

Speaking to reporters at his residence in Bengaluru, Shivakumar stated, “Ashwath Narayan should be called as 'Navrangi (chameleon) Narayan'. He should be given a doctorate for protecting thieves. He came to Ramnagar and claimed that he will initiate the process of cleaning. What did he clean? He cleaned his party from Ramnagar as district-in-charge minister.” He was referring to the electoral debacle of the BJP in Ramnagar.

“Ashwath Narayan is still in that tension. We haven’t yet looked into what all he has done in Bengaluru city. I won’t talk now. When the time comes I will explain in detail what work he has done and whom he is provoking against me,” Shivakumar stated.

“To help genuine contractors we have initiated the probe. We have decided to investigate the matter no matter what. Let him go to any level, approach anyone. Let him play any game or carry out a campaign, I won’t speak on that,” Shivakumar quipped.

The deputy CM further stated, “I will speak after Independence Day. I have not allotted a contract to anyone and some of them came to me and asked me to release the bills for the works done during the BJP government period. If the work is done, we are bound to clear bills. Why didn't the BJP clear the bills during their tenure?" Shivakumar questioned.

“I will show the document after two days which will shock you. I am feeling sorry for contractors on how they are being misused, and embarrassed, everything is in my knowledge,” he said.

Reacting to the attack on him over corruption by BJP's former National General Secretary C.T. Ravi, Shivakumar stated that, “Ravi also needs treatment, let us administer good treatment to him.”

BJP leader Ashwath Narayan said that “DKS tax” and “YST” have been imposed for every project. He was referring to the allegations of 15 per cent commission against Shivakumar as 'DKS tax' and allegations against CM Siddaramaiah’s son Dr. Yathindra over kickbacks in transfers as 'YST'.

He stated these are clear indicators of corruption and the issue will be taken to the people.

"The government has promised to give corruption free governance but it is mired in corruption now. There are a bundle of allegations against the government. We demand the Governor to direct a Lokayukta probe into the allegations of DKS tax,|" Narayan said.

--IANS

mka/dpb

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.