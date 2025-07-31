DMK leader Kanimozhi assures justice for honour killing victim‘s family in Thoothukudi

Chennai, July 31 (IANS) Member of Parliament and senior DMK leader, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Thursday visited the grieving family of C. Kavin Selvaganesh, the 27-year-old IT professional who was brutally murdered in a suspected honour killing in Tirunelveli, and assured them of justice.

Accompanied by Tamil Nadu Ministers K.N. Nehru and Anitha R. Radhakrishnan, Kanimozhi met the victim’s parents, Chandrasekar and Tamil Selvi, at their residence in Arumugamangalam near Thoothukudi.

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, she said she was visiting the family on behalf of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to offer solidarity and support during this painful time.

“This is not a time to shield anyone. No one involved in this heinous act will be protected. The government stands with the family and will ensure justice is delivered,” Kanimozhi said, speaking to the media after the visit.

Kanimozhi emphasised that society must take collective responsibility in condemning and preventing honour killings, adding, “Such incidents should never happen again.”

The state government had already transferred the case to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) for an impartial probe.

Responding to calls for the arrest of the accused’s mother, Kanimozhi said the investigation would proceed as per law and assured that no aspect of the case would be overlooked.

When asked about BJP Tamil Nadu president Nainar Nagendran’s demand for a separate law against honour killings, Kanimozhi pointed out that she had raised the same concern in Parliament.

“This is not just a state issue; it is a nationwide problem. I hope a specific law to curb honour killings will be enacted soon,” Kanimozhi said.

Among those present during the visit were Thoothukudi Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, Ottapidaram MLA M.C. Shanmugaiah, Srivaikuntam MLA Urvasi Amirtharaj, District Collector K. Elambahavath, and Superintendent of Police Albert John.

Kavin Selvaganesh, who belonged to a Scheduled Caste, was allegedly killed by a man from a Most Backward Class community, reportedly for being in a relationship with his sister. The accused, S. Surjith, is currently in custody and has been booked under the Goondas Act.

The murder has sparked widespread outrage and renewed calls for urgent legal reform to combat caste-based violence.

