DMK calls meeting of MPs to discuss strategy for Parliament session

Chennai, March 8 (IANS) The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has convened a meeting of its MPs on March 9 to finalise its floor strategy for the upcoming Parliament session, which begins on Monday.

In a statement issued on Saturday, DMK General Secretary and state Minister for Water Resources, S. Duraimurugan, announced that the meeting will take place at Murasoli Maran Hall in the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, at 10:30 AM on Sunday.

The primary agenda will be discussions related to the ensuing Parliament session.

The DMK, which has been a vocal opponent of the Union government’s three-language policy and the proposed delimitation exercise, is expected to raise these concerns in Parliament.

The party has consistently opposed any move to impose Hindi in Tamil Nadu, maintaining its long-standing support for a two-language system. Additionally, the delay in the allocation of MGNREGA funds to Tamil Nadu and the denial of flood relief funds due to the state’s non-acceptance of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will also be discussed.

The party is set to highlight the Samagra Shiksha scheme’s funding cut, which it attributes to its refusal to implement the NEP.

The performance of DMK MPs in Parliament has come under scrutiny, especially in light of criticism from Opposition parties, including the newly-launched TVK led by actor Vijay.

In response, the DMK is expected to use the upcoming session to reaffirm its stance and demonstrate its effectiveness in raising Tamil Nadu’s concerns.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has been vocal about what he calls discriminatory allocation of funds for language development by the Union government.

He pointed out that while Tamil is spoken by 8 crore people, only ₹74 crore has been allocated for its development.

In contrast, ₹1,488 crore has been earmarked for Sanskrit, a language spoken by only a few thousand people.

CM Stalin has also extended support to the Tamil diaspora in the United States, who recently protested in Dallas against the three-language policy.

Sharing a news report and a video of the demonstration, he tweeted #VazhgaTamil in solidarity with the protesters.

The Dallas protestors accused the BJP-led Union government of attempting to impose Hindi in Tamil Nadu, which they believe undermines the state’s linguistic identity and two-language policy.

With these pressing issues at hand, the DMK MPs’ meeting on March 9 is expected to shape the party’s parliamentary strategy and reaffirm its opposition to policies it sees as unfavourable to Tamil Nadu.

