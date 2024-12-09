Dino Morea to celebrate working birthday on the sets of 'Housefull 5’

Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) Actor Dino Morea, who is known for ‘Raaz’, ‘Aksar’, ‘Jism 2’, ‘Rana Naidu’, ‘The Empire’, ‘Tandav’ and others, is celebrating his birthday on Monday. The actor is embracing a unique birthday celebration this year.

The actor shared that he will celebrate a working birthday, as he is busy with the shoot of the highly anticipated comedy, 'Housefull 5’.

Talking about the same, he told IANS, “There is no better way to celebrate a birthday than doing what you love. For me, it's acting, and I am immensely blessed to spend my day doing just that”.

In ‘Housefull 5’, the actor will be seen sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff, Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nana Patekar, Riteish Deshmukh, and others. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on June 6, 2025.

Apart from this, he is also preparing for the upcoming Netflix project 'The Royals’, in which he will star alongside renowned actors such as Zeenat Aman, Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Nora Fatehi, and Milind Soman. He also has the film 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' currently in the pipeline.

Since his debut in 1999, Dino Morea has worked across multiple film industries of India including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu films. He initially established himself as a fashion model before making his film debut in the 1999 film Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi.

He had his biggest commercial success in the horror film ‘Raaz’ in 2002 which eventually became a milestone in the pop-culture of India owing to the brilliant portrayal of horror and a stellar soundtrack. He went on to star in films such as ‘Gunaah’ (2002), ‘Plan’ (2004), ‘Holiday’ (2006), ‘Dus Kahaniyaan’ and others.

He made his streaming debut with the 2020 OTT series ‘Mentalhood’ and followed it up with ‘Hostages’.

