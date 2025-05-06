Diljit steps out as Punjabi royalty for MET Gala, fans say ‘Punjabi aagaye oye’

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh once again sweeped everyone off their feet as he looked every inch a Maharaja at the MET Gala 2025.

Diljit, who made India proud with his appearances at Coachella and Paris Fashion Week, marked his Met Gala debut this year. For the world’s biggest fashion extravaganza, the actor-singer stayed true to his roots, donning a look that beautifully blended Punjabi culture with regal elegance.

Diljit wore an outfit designed by Prabal Gurung. He wore an ivory-hued ensemble, paired with a bejeweled turban, a neckpeice, and a sheathed sword. He completed it with a cape which had Punjabi wordings written on it.

He shared a video on his Instagram, where the actor is seen walking into his car while the fans could be heard saying: “Punjabi aagaye oye,” a catchphrase Diljit often uses.

Filmmaker Karan Johar too gave a shout out to Diljit and called him “Fashion Royalty.”

He wrote: “Fashion Royalty!! Always on point!! A forever fashionista!”

The Met Gala is the annual haute couture fundraising festival held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in Manhattan. The Met Gala is popularly regarded as the world's most prestigious and glamorous fashion event.

Attendees are given the opportunity to express themselves through fashion, often producing elaborate and highly publicized outfits inspired by the evening's theme and broader cultural context.

The 2025 theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” is inspired by Monica L Miller's book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, published in 2009. The fashion gala for the first time has put the spotlight on menswear.

The event is co-chaired by Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams and Vogue’s Anna Wintour, with athletes like Simone Biles and Angel Reese and singers like Doechii and Usher serving on the host committee.

