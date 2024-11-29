Diljit shares meal pics from chartered flight, Ranveer Brar says ‘paneer tagda lagda ai’

Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh shared a picture of his satiating meal in his chartered flight, which caught the eye of chef Ranveer Brar, who praised the food on the table and said “paneer tagda lagda ai”.

Diljit, who is all set to perform in Kolkata, took to Instagram, where he dropped an array of pictures from his chartered flight. In the image, he gave a peek into what he was chomping on. Apart from him posing for pictures inflight, the actor-singer showed that his meal consisted of some salads, chapatis and a paneer gravy-dish.

He wrote the caption as: “NEXT Kolkata.”

The pictures caught the eye of chef Ranveer Brar, who recently featured in the film “The Buckhingham Murders” starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

He took to the comment section and wrote: “Pahji paneer tagda lagda ai!”

Talking about Diljit’s concert, recently in Pune, the star made a person’s day even more special as continued to sing when the fan proposed to his girlfriend on stage during his concert in Pune.

Several videos and pictures from the event are doing the rounds on social media platforms, where a man is seen going down on his knees to propose marriage to his girlfriend on the stage. After the proposal, the man kissed the girl’s hand and hugged her too.

Diljit was heard singing near them. Following that, Diljit was seen clapping, asking even the audience to applaud for them. The couple went up to the singer-actor and shook hands with the star.

After Kolkata, he will be travelling to Bengaluru, Indore and Chandigarh. His tour will conclude on December 29 in Guwahati.

Talking about his acting, Diljit was last seen in the romantic comedy film “Jatt & Juliet 3” directed by Jagdeep Sidhu. It is a spiritual successor to Jatt & Juliet and Jatt & Juliet 2. It also stars Neeru Bajwa, reprising their roles from the previous films, alongside, Jasmin Bajwa, Rana Ranbir, B. N. Sharma, and Nasir Chinyoti.

The film follows two police officers on a mission in the UK, both secretly in love but believing their feelings are unreciprocated, leading them to try to make the other confess first.

