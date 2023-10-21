Did Cong team visit B'luru cricket stadium to cheer for Pakistan, asks Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru, Oct 21 (IANS) Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday flayed Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his Deputy D.K. Shivakumar and cabinet ministers for watching a match between Australia and Pakistan at the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium here.

Did the Congress cabinet team go there to cheer for Pakistan? Kumaraswamy questioned.

While interacting with the media persons after the Vijaya Dashami festival celebrations at JD(S) office this morning, Kumaraswamy said, "The state is facing many problems. The farmers are distraught without power. Instead of looking at the crisis on hand, the whole cabinet of Congress government had gone to watch the world-cup match between Australia and Pakistan. I am not saying that watching a world cup match is wrong. If it was a match played by India, it would have had some meaning. It was a match between Australia and Pakistan, and did they have to go there to watch that match to kill time instead of looking at the problems in the state? And they teach us lessons of patriotism," he said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, DyCM Shivakumar and others had gone to watch the cricket match between Australia and Pakistan on Friday in Bengaluru.

"If the state government washes its hands off after writing a letter to the central government will they get an appointment? Don't you have to go and pressure to get an appointment? Kumaraswamy questioned.

Kumaraswamy further attacked the drought situation in the state. But, the Congress government has failed to produce power to its capacity.

"As per the government statement, the deficit faced is three crore units. The fake power crisis is created by the government. They did not bother towards producing electricity. The farmers are not given two hours of power supply. For our thermal plants everyday the required amount of coal is 62,000 tonnes. If one year's stock is purchased there will be no need to purchase power. The Congress government is not even looking at it," he asserted.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.