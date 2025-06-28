Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rithvik Dhanjani, Madhurima Tuli grieve the loss of Shefali Jariwala

Mumbai, June 28 (IANS) Friends of actress Shefali Jariwala, who passed away on Friday night in Mumbai, are mourning her demise. As the day progressed, several industry friends of the actress took to their social media, and expressed grief.

Actress Antara Biswas, known professionally as Monalisa, took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a throwback picture with Shefali from the Ganeshotsav celebrations.

She wrote, “Will Miss You Shefali. Still Not Being able to Believe This Life is Sach mein Unpredictable. I Always Adored Your Happy Positive Nature And your Aura Always Created Magic++ #restinpeace Friend”.

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee also shared a throwback picture of herself with the actress, and wrote, “Oh God Shefali. Still cant process it. Om Shanti”.

Actor Rithvik Dhanjani wrote, “Om Shanti. Hoping the family finds the strength through these times”.

Actress Madhurima Tuli wrote, “Still coming to terms with this shocking news. May her soul rest in peace”.

Earlier, members of the entertainment fraternity like playback singer Mika Singh, actor Aly Goni, Karishma Tanna and celebrity chef Kunal Kapur and Paras Chhabra condoled her demise.

Mika was among the first to react to the news. He took to his Instagram, and wrote, “I'm deeply shocked, saddened, and feeling a heavy heart. Our beloved dear friend @shefalijariwala has left us”.

Actor Aly Goni took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a picture of the actress as he wrote, “RIP Shefali”. He later tweeted, “Shocked and saddened to hear about Shefali Jariwala’s sudden demise. Life is so unpredictable. Rest in peace”.

Actress Karishma Tanna also took to the Stories section of her Instagram to express grief over Shefali Jariwala’s tragic death. “Heavy heart. This is unbelievable!! Gone too soon”.

Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur also took to his Instagram as he paid tribute to Shefali Jariwala. He shared a picture of the actress and wrote, “Life is so fragile. Just forgive and forget. Hug those who you love and spend time being happy with the ones you care for. Shocked & saddened over this horrible news of Shefali passing away”.

Actor Paras Chhabra also mourned her loss, as he shared a photo with Shefali and captioned it, “Kiski zindagi kitni likhi hai koi nahi janta. Om Shanti”.

Shefali reportedly passed away on Friday following a cardiac arrest. Her husband Parag Tyagi reportedly rushed her to a hospital in the Andheri area of Mumbai but doctors declared her dead on arrival. Her body has been sent to Cooper Hospital in Andheri for further formalities.

