Delhi: NDMC's 2-day ‘Khaas-ye-Aam’ mango festival begins tomorrow

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Chairperson Keshav Chandra and Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal will inaugurate a two-day ‘Khaas-ye-Aam’ mango festival on Saturday, an official said.

Entry to the Mango Festival will be free and it will be organised at the Palika Services Officers’ Institute (PSOI), Vinay Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, the official said on Friday.

The Festival will be open from 12 noon to 9 p.m. on both July 5-6 and showcase over 300 varieties of mangoes by two government research institutes and the growers/farmer societies.

PSOI Secretary Krishan Kumar said that 25 mango sellers/vendors will set up their stalls for selling mango products at the festival.

Some of the varieties of mangoes to be displayed include – Arunika, Ambika, Sansesan, Tomy, Fajali, Langra, Lucknowa Safeda, Kachcha Meetha, Dudhiya Gola, Matka Gola, Safeda Amin, Desi Kism, Desi Gola, Desi Tuharu, Munjar Amin, Kism Azad, Gulab Khas, Gulab Jamun, Dashari, Amrpali, Hathi jhool, Malika and Chausa.

Participants and government research institutions like Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture (CISH), Lucknow, will display around 250 varieties with leading varieties like Dashehari, Langra, Chausa, Mallika, Amrapali, Amiga, Arunica and other several varieties and hybrids.

ICAR - Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), New Delhi, will display its own varieties including Pusa Lalima, one of the colour varieties.

A total of 10 farmers societies and individuals will display more than 100 varieties on each stall in the Mango Festival, said Krishan Kumar.

He said there would be a competition between participants on the different varieties of each farmer, such as Dashehari, Mallika, Amrapali, Chausa, Ramkela and mixed fruits.

There will be various entertainment and recreational activities for visitors and children.

A major attraction of the Mango Festival for the visitors will be 10 stalls of mango products including preparations, recipes, products, juices, shakes, chutney, murabba, pickles which will be represented by farmers, cooperative societies, vendors and leading restaurants and hotels.

The Mango Festival is a part of NDMC’s continuing efforts to promote cultural and seasonal festivities that bring communities together and celebrate India’s rich agricultural diversity.

The event will offer an exciting opportunity to sample and purchase a wide array of mango varieties sourced from across the country, along with value-added mango-based products such as juices, pickles, pulps, and desserts.

The festival is expected to attract a large number of visitors including diplomats, bureaucrats, dignitaries and general public from Delhi and NCR area, providing a unique platform for cultural exchange and culinary enjoyment.

