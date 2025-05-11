Delhi, Mumbai airport operations normal; security checks taking longer

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said on Sunday that operations at the airport are normal, but some flights may be affected due to airspace restrictions, and the processing time at security checkpoints may take longer on account of more stringent security protocols.

Passengers have been advised to arrive well ahead of the scheduled departure time of the flight to take care of potential delays at security checkpoints. Flyers have also been urged “to rely solely on official sources for accurate information and avoid sharing unverified content on social media.”

Enhanced security measures that were put in place due to the tensions between India and Pakistan are continuing as a precautionary measure. Although an understanding for a ceasefire was reached on Saturday following a call from the Pakistan Director General of Military Operations, there is some lingering uncertainty as Islamabad breached the ceasefire soon after declaring it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on Sunday with the three service chiefs and the CSD to take stock of the latest situation.

"Delhi airport operations continue to remain normal. However, due to evolving airspace conditions and enhanced security measures, as per the orders of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, some flight schedules may be impacted and security checkpoint processing times may take longer," DIAL said in a post on X.

Air India said that in view of an order by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security on enhanced measures at airports, passengers across India are advised to arrive at their respective airports at least three hours prior to scheduled departure to ensure smooth check-in and boarding. Check-in closes 75 minutes before departure.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has also issued an advisory asking passengers to arrive well in advance of the scheduled departure time due to enhanced security measures that are in place.

Passengers have been advised to carry Government-issued photo IDs keep their passport, visa, ticket/boarding pass ready and easily accessible for inspection.

Flyers have also been advised to pack smart and light, according to security guidelines and to check the airline or airport's website before packing so that prohibited items can be excluded.

Liquids are limited to 100ml containers in carry-on bags, placed in a clear zip-lock pouch; electronic goods such as laptops and tablets must be placed separately in trays during screening, the advisory states.

It has also urged passengers to stay close to their luggage, as unattended baggage will be treated as suspicious and may lead to emergency procedures being implemented.

Besides, passengers have been advised to monitor announcements via airport social media handles, airport displays, airline apps/websites to stay informed and report anything unusual, immediately to the nearest CISF officer or airport.

The government on Friday extended the closure of 24 airports across the country, including Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot till 0529 hours on May 15. The airports are located close to the Pakistan border in Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Air India said that its flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot are being cancelled till 0529 hours on May 15. However, this is an evolving situation, and we request customers to check our official social media handles for the latest updates.”

“Customers holding valid tickets for travel during this period will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling charges or a full refund for cancellations,” the airline added.

Low-cost carriers IndiGo, SpiceJet and Akasa Air have also issued similar advisories.

