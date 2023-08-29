Delhi minor rape case: No mention of rape by Pramodya Khaka’s son, says senior cop

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Delhi Police on Tuesday said that the son of suspended Delhi officer Pramoday Khakha (51) was not involved in the rape of minor victim.

“As of today, investigation revealed involvement of two persons in the crime and they have been arrested. The victim in her written statement before the Magistrate has not mentioned any other names. There is no mention of rape by Pramodya Khaka's son,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

Khakha, who had held the position of deputy director in the WCD department, had revealed that he drugged the minor victim before reportedly subjecting her to sexual assault.

He stands accused of repeatedly raping the girl between November 2020 and January 2021.

The victim, who was just 14 years old at the time, is said to have suffered the initial assault on October 31, 2020, after being drugged, as disclosed by sources familiar with the matter.

The victim, who is currently a student in Class 12, recently shared her ordeal with a counselor at St. Stephen's Hospital where she had been admitted due to an anxiety attack. Subsequent to her disclosure, law enforcement acted on her complaint and initiated legal proceedings under

the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on August 13.

After a nine-day investigation, the alleged government officer was apprehended. The victim remains hospitalised and her condition is reported to be unstable due to the trauma she endured.

Sources with knowledge of the investigation have indicated that there is evidence to suggest the victim may have been subjected to further assaults by the accused individual.

"We are currently in possession of his custody, and through interrogation, we hope to unearth additional details," a source stated.

The minor at the center of this case was an adopted child who grappled with depression following the passing of her father on October 1, 2020.

In an attempt to provide her with a change of place, she was sent to Premodya's residence, as per sources.

