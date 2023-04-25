Delhi to host Northeast Global Investor Summit-2023 in August

New Delhi/Agartala, April 25 (IANS) To woo investment in the resource rich northeastern region, a mega "Northeast Global Investor Summit-2023" would be held in the national capital this August, officials said here on Tuesday.

A senior official of Tripura Industries and Commerce Department said that the focus sectors of the summit include tourism and hospitality, agro-food processing, textiles, handloom and handicrafts, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, education and skill development, Information Technology and Services, entertainment, sports, tea, energy among others.

Before the summit, a series of activities including state roundtables would be organised in the northeastern states in April-May, road shows in Mumbai (on May 29), Dhaka (Bangladesh) (on June 13), Hyderabad (on June 23) and Kolkata (on July 10). The outline of the roadshows would include structured B2B and B2G meetings, roundtable conferences, and panel discussions focusing on the investment opportunities in the eight northeastern states of India.

To finalise strategies, deliberate, ideate and explore trade and investment opportunities in the northeast region, a roundtable interaction with bilateral chambers and trade associations in India was recently held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, the official said.

He said that DoNER (Development of Northeast Region) Ministry Joint Secretary Harpreet Singh chaired the roundtable interaction meet, where diplomats and envoys from the US, SAARC, EU, ASEAN, Canada, UAE, Dubai, Japan and Finland took part.

Invest India and FICCI have been onboarded as investment facilitation partner and industry partner respectively. Singh apprised that the event would provide a platform for an immersive collaboration between select foreign embassies, the business communities, financial institutions, and relevant government stakeholders for forging mutually beneficial partnerships towards improving the business and trading ecosystem in the northeastern region.

The DoNER Joint Secretary emphasised that the focus is not solely on the summit but concrete outcomes that would materialise post the Summit. He further urged the delegates to participate proactively in forging mutually beneficial partnership to make the Summit a great success.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.