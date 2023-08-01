Delhi: Cops arrest two members of Tillu Tajpuriya gang

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Delhi Police’s Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested two members of the infamous Tillu Tajpuriya gang, who were wanted in a murder case in the city's Alipur area.

The accused were identified as Bunty (28), a resident of Rohtak, Haryana and Javed Qureshi (30), a resident of Jahangir Puri.

According to police, in the evening hours of November 5, 2017, Ankit alias Gullu along with his three friends was present at a godown situated in Village Bakoli, Delhi.

In the meantime, one Vikas (associate of Sunil a.k.a Tillu Tajpuria gang) and his three accomplices came there.

Tillu Tajpuria gang and Jitender alias Gogi gang are rivals and Ankit was continuously taking favour of gangster Gogi.

Thereafter, Vikas shot dead Ankit on the direction of his associates.

During the investigation Vikas and Ravi were arrested and they disclosed the names of other two accused persons as Javed Quereshi and Bunty.

“Recently, it was found that Bunty is residing somewhere in Rohtak, Haryana. It was also found that the accused is residing at the house of his in-laws situated at Kuan Mohalla, Qila road, Rohtak and was going Delhi to meet some of his associates. The team laid a trap and nabbed accused Bunty from Auchandi Border,” said the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav.

“Javed was nabbed while he was roaming in Jahangirpuri,” the official added.

