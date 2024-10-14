Delhi CM Atishi calls on PM Modi, first time after taking oath

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Atishi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Monday. This is the first meeting after she became chief minister of Delhi.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) put out just one line on X, saying, “Chief Minister of Delhi, Atishi, called on PM Narendra Modi.”

Atishi later posted on X, saying, “Called on Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji today. I look forward to full cooperation between the Centre and the Delhi government for the welfare and progress of our capital.”

Atishi took over as the chief minister from Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal on September 17. However, she took charge on September 25 drawing parallels between her leadership transition and the epic Ramayana, likening her situation to Bharat’s refusal to sit on Lord Ram's throne, highlighting her personal connection and loyalty to Kejriwal. She pointed to the media the empty chair and said that this will remain vacant till Kejriwal returns to power.

Atishi is the third woman to become Chief Minister of Delhi and also the youngest to hold the top post. Her succession to the CM post followed Kejriwal's resignation as the Chief Minister after his bail in the liquor policy scam by the Supreme Court.

Atishi, who represents Delhi’s Kalkaji constituency, is not only the third woman to serve as Delhi’s Chief Minister but also the youngest to hold the position.

Her tenure began amid tensions between the AAP-led Delhi government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre. One of the recent flashpoints has been the controversy over the allotment of the Chief Minister's residence, Sheesh Mahal, and projections from the Finance Ministry suggesting Delhi is facing a revenue deficit for the first time in its history.

These issues continue to fuel political rivalry between the two parties as Atishi steps into her role at a critical juncture for Delhi's governance and finances.

Delhi will go to the polls early next year unless the Election Commission prepones it with the elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand as demanded by the Aam Aadmi Party.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.