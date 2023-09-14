Delhi: 3 firemen injured in fire at garment shop

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Three firemen were injured while dousing the flames that broke out at a garment shop in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area, a Delhi Fire Service official said on Thursday.

According to a senior DFS official, a call regarding the fire was received at 8.20 pm on Wednesday.

"A total of 15 fire tenders were rushed to a garments shop where a fire had broken out,” said the official.

"The flames were doused by 2.55 a.m on Thursday but three firemen sustained minor injuries during the operation. They were administered first aid," said the official.

"The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained," the official added.

