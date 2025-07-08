Deepti Sharma closes in on becoming top-ranked T20I bowler

Dubai, July 8 (IANS) India’s star spinner Deepti Sharma is on the verge of becoming the No. 1 ranked T20I bowler after the 27-year-old moved up to the second spot, just eight rating points shy of Pakistan’s Sadia Iqbal, who currently holds the top spot.

The latest update to the T20I rankings has seen Deepti gain one spot and overtake Australia pacer Annabel Sutherland to regain second place on the rankings. Deepti’s rise comes on the back of her impactful performance in the ongoing five-match T20I series against England, where she picked up a crucial three-wicket haul in the third match at The Oval.

Despite being a consistent performer and a regular presence in the top 10 for over six years, the off-spinner has never held the No.1 ranking – a milestone now well within reach as the series heads into its final two games.

India’s bowling unit had more reasons to cheer, as seamer Arundhati Reddy made a big leap, climbing 11 spots to be jointly ranked 43rd. Reddy too impressed at The Oval, grabbing three wickets in a narrow contest that England edged by just five runs.

On the other side, England bowlers also made significant gains. Pacers Issy Wong (up three spots to equal 57th) and Lauren Filer (up 21 places to 68th) were the biggest movers, while Lauren Bell retained her fourth-place position in the bowlers' rankings.

Among batters, Australia’s Beth Mooney continues to hold the No.1 ranking, but India and England players made strides. Jemimah Rodrigues rose to 12th place after her fifty in the second T20I at Bristol.

England openers Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Sophia Dunkley, who stitched a 137-run stand at The Oval, also climbed the ladder—Wyatt-Hodge moved up three spots to 14th, and Dunkley jumped four to sit at 26th.

There were movements in the all-rounders' category as well, with England’s Sophie Ecclestone rising three places to 8th following her career-best 35-run knock in Bristol.

