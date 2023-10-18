'The decision disrupts my wedding plans', says Dutee Chand on SC's ruling on same-sex marriage

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) Indian sprinter Dutee Chand has voiced her disappointment over the Supreme Court's decision not to grant legal recognition to same-sex marriages, stating that this decision has disrupted her wedding plans.

Dutee, who came out as lesbian in 2019 and became the first Indian athlete to revea; a same-sex relationship, is optimistic about the Parliament passing a law that permits same-sex marriages.

"I plan to marry my partner Monalisa. But the decision of the apex court has upset all plans. I have been living with Monalisa for five years. We are happy together and as adults, we have every right to make our own decisions. We hope Parliament passes a law allowing same-sex marriages," Dutee was quoted by Times of India.

A five-judge Constitution Bench, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, on Tuesday refused to grant any legal sanction to same-sex marriage.

The Supreme Court gave decision with a 3:2 majority, holding that a civil union cannot be recognised under the Constitution.

The judgment rendered by CJI DY Chandrachud said that the right to marry is not a fundamental right but a construct of the legislature.

Notably, in 2018 Supreme Court struck downSection 377 of the Indian Penal Code, decriminalising same-sex relations between consenting adults.

