Death toll in Ethiopia landslide rises to 55

Addis Ababa, July 23 (IANS) The death toll from a landslide in Ethiopia has risen to 55, local media reported on Tuesday.

The deadly landslide occurred on Monday morning at around 10.00 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) in southern Ethiopia's Geze Gofa district, state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate reported.

Misikir Mitiku, the chief administrator of the district, said that more than 55 bodies, including women and children, have been found in the district, adding that the death toll could yet increase as rescue continues, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ethiopia is in the midst of a rainy season which started in July and is expected to last until mid-September.

Constant rains occasionally cause landslides in some parts of the East African country.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.