Crispin Chettri names 23-member squad for Pink Ladies Cup in Sharjah

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) The Indian senior women's team coach Crispin Chettri on Monday named a 23-member squad for the Pink Ladies Cup, a friendly tournament to be held in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, from February 20 to 26, during the FIFA International Match Window.

India will face Jordan (February 20), Russia (February 23) and Korea Republic (February 26). All matches will take place at the Al Hamriya Sports Club Stadium in Sharjah, UAE.

The Indian team had been training in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, after the conclusion of Round 6 of the Indian Women's League on February 7. India are using these friendly matches to prepare for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers which will take place in May-June, 2025.

Crispin Chettri said, "I think the Pink Ladies Cup will be an eye opener for many of our players because they will get to know the standard. I think Korea Republic are completely different from Russia. I watched their videos. Russia have a different kind of playing style. But when it comes to Korea, they are quick in transitions. So I think we have to adapt to two different kinds of playing styles. Playing against different sorts of teams like Jordan, Korea Republic and Russia will give us a clearer picture of creating a pool of players for playing against different teams."

India will depart for Sharjah on Tuesday, February 18.

India's 23-member squad for the Pink Ladies Cup in Sharjah, UAE:

Goalkeepers: Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Payal Basude, Shreya Hooda.

Defenders: Aruna Bag, Kiran Pisda, Martina Thokchom, Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam, Purnima Kumari, Sanju, Shilky Devi Hemam, Sweety Devi Ngangbam.

Midfielders: Babina Devi Lisham, Grace Dangmei, Mousumi Murmu, Priyadharshini Selladurai, Priyangka Devi Naorem, Ratanbala Devi Nongmaithem.

Forwards: Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Lynda Kom Serto, Manisha, Renu, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Soumya Guguloth.

Head Coach: Crispin Chettri

Assistant Coach: Priya PV

Goalkeeping Coach: Dipankar Choudhury

India's fixtures in the Pink Ladies Cup:

16:30 IST, February 19: Jordan vs India

20:30 IST, February 22: Russia vs India

12:30 IST, February 25: India vs Korea Republic

Venue: Al Hamriya Sports Club Stadium, Sharjah

