Criminal wanted in Delhi murder case arrested in Jaipur

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a 24-year-old criminal who was hiding in Jaipur as he was trying to evade arrest since the past one year in a murder case, a senior officer said.

The accused identified as Sahil, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was also declared a “proclaimed offender”.

According to police, specific input was received that Sahil had been hiding in Krishi Nagar, Jaipur.

“He was frequently visiting the areas of Jaipur and concealing his location and hiding for a long time. He didn’t use any mobile phone while he was on the run. Finally, on the basis of specific input and sources, the team zeroed in on his movement in Krishi Nagar,” said the Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav.

During interrogation, Sahil disclosed that in 2018, he became friends with Hrithik and Anurag and the three were involved in the murder of a man named Jahid in May 2022 in Sangam Vihar, according to the officer.

"On May 22, 2022 in Sangam Vihar, Jahid and Anurag engaged in a quarrel. Anurag stabbed Jahid multiple times and they all ran away from there. Anurag and Hrithik were arrested while Sahil was absconding since then and evadingarrest. Sahil further disclosed that since 2022, he was hiding Haryana and Rajasthan,” Yadav added.

