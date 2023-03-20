Human Body Parts Found In Drain At Delhi And Noida

New Delhi : Post the Sharadha Walker case and a series of similar events, Delhi Police found body parts of an unidentified woman in a drain. The parts included her fingers, wrists, hairs, and skull in a plastic bag.

According to Rajesh Deo (DCP of Southeast), they received the information at 11:56 AM, that body parts were found at Sarai Kale Khan ISBT, at a construction site of Rapid metro. After reaching the crime scene, it was found that a few body parts were in the decomposed stage.

Another police officer added that there were few cut marks on bones which indicates the person was hit on the head, the body remains were dumped 2 to 3 days ago and the murder might have been committed at least 2 weeks ago. However no CCTV footage, evidence or witnesses has been found regarding the incident so far.

After inspection of the case, the body was transferred to AIIMS Trauma center for further investigation and a search operation is being initiated to identify the victim, which primarily seemed to be a female.

In order to identify the victim we contacted Noida police who found some body parts at Sector 8 on Thursday we are in a dilemma because the accused has thrown body parts at various locations, and it is still not established that the body remains found in both the locations are matching or not, said a police official. (with inputs from NDTV)

