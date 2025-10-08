Who Is Prithvi Shaw’s Girlfriend Akriti Agarwal? Viral Moment Steals Spotlight After Musheer Khan Clash

Prithvi Shaw had a day that cricket fans will not forget soon. The talented opener lit up the scoreboard with a stunning 181-run knock, reminding everyone of the flair that once made him one of India’s most exciting young batters. But the innings was not without controversy. As Shaw walked back after his dismissal, he exchanged heated words with Musheer Khan, his former Mumbai teammate. The altercation escalated when Shaw turned back, grabbed Musheer by the collar and raised his bat in anger before players and umpires stepped in to diffuse the situation.

Despite the intense moment on the field, Shaw chose to mark his exceptional innings later with a celebration that caught attention for a different reason. He was seen enjoying the milestone alongside Akriti Agarwal, the woman many believe to be his girlfriend. The public appearance added a softer, more personal layer to a day otherwise dominated by cricket and confrontation.

Who is Akriti Agarwal?

Akriti Agarwal is a well-known social media influencer with millions of followers across platforms. She has built a strong presence on Instagram and YouTube through lifestyle and entertainment content. Beyond the influencer space, she has made her way into acting, including a Bollywood debut with the film Trimukha. Her style and public persona have made her a recognizable face in the digital world.

Fans first linked Shaw and Akriti earlier this year when they were spotted celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi together. Their affectionate social media exchanges added fuel to the speculation. While neither Shaw nor Akriti has officially confirmed their relationship, their appearances and online interactions have left little doubt about the connection.

For Prithvi Shaw, who has faced career ups and downs, this public moment with Akriti seems to signal a fresh personal chapter. The powerful innings shows he is still hungry to prove himself, and the celebration with Akriti suggests a supportive presence away from the pitch. After a day that swung from brilliance to confrontation, it was a glimpse of balance and happiness in the cricketer’s life beyond the boundary.