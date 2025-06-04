Virat Kohli Triggers Feud with Rohit Sharma in Indirect Comment at IPL Final

Virat Kohli is elated following RCB's remarkable victory over PBKS in the 2025 IPL Final. Even though RCB looked like they were 15-20 runs short, their bowlers ensured that the target looked like it was 220 and restricted Punjab batters. The likes of Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, and others failed to make PBKS win their first-ever title.

After the match concluded, Australian legend Matthew Hayden interviewed Virat about the significance of winning the trophy for him.

During the interview, Virat made an interesting remark about his longevity and explained why he works so hard in the gym. Virat has already announced his retirement from two formats of the sport, and although he is determined to make a significant impact at the 2027 ODI World Cup, there are considerable doubts about whether he will remain motivated to that extent.

While talking to Hayden, Virat revealed how he sees himself on the field and why it is important for him to remain fit, as he cannot be the impact player of a team. He wants to stay on the field as a fielder and contribute to the team with his impeccable catching ability and inputs as an ex-captain. Virat's comment on not wanting to be an impact player sparked widespread backlash.

Throughout the tournament, one player consistently filled the impact substitute role, and that player was Rohit Sharma. Mumbai Indians used Rohit Sharma's services only as a batter and didn't even bother to use his experience as a captain on the field.

Even in Qualifier 2, Rohit Sharma was benched after the first innings was over, and now, fans have declared that Virat's comment was an indirect dig at Rohit Sharma. This stirs up fresh controversy, and it remains to be seen where this will end.

