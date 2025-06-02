Sunrisers Hyderabad underperformed badly at this year's Indian Premier League, and even though they started off on a strong note, they lost their way in the middle, and it was too late before they could realize what went wrong for them in the tournament. Players suffering back-to-back injuries hindered their performance, and despite their success in the final leg of the tournament, their performance as runners-up fell short of expectations.

This year, Sunrisers' owner Kavya Maran, a constant presence in all of her team's matches, experienced more sadness than elation. Despite her belief that her team could succeed and reach the playoffs, the tournament left her deeply disappointed.

Now, in sad news for Kavya Maran and Sunrisers fans across the world, star SRH batsman Heinrich Klassen has announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect. Klassen has been a dominating presence for SRH throughout, and his contributions in key matches have helped the team clinch crucial games as well.

After a well-celebrated career, Klassen had decided to step down in a surprising move for fans. Heinrich Klassen also played a fantastic role in the 2024 T20 final between India and South Africa. His knock was crucial, and it nearly gave South Africa the win over team India. However, destiny had different plans for Klassen and the South African team, as they ultimately lost a thrilling match.

Heinrich Klassen played an instrumental role in white-ball cricket for the Proteas, and in his retirement message, he revealed that he took the decision with his family and kids in mind. It comes as a huge surprise for Klassen and South African cricket fans to see him not don the Proteas colors for long, and even though Heinrich Klassen will be available to play cricket leagues across the world, his contributions to his nation end today.

In his retirement message, Heinrich Klassen thanked the South African national team and his colleagues over there for encouraging him throughout and said that he will always cherish the memories they shared in the dressing room for a long time to come. It appears like Klassen's decision to retire stems entirely from his inability to spend time with his family, and now he can do the same while playing in domestic leagues around the world.