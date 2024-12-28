Rohit Sharma's Career Ending? Sad State of India Captain Continues!

Rohit Sharma is having a tough time in cricket. His captaincy in India's ongoing Test series against Australia has been under fire, and his batting isn’t helping either. After missing the first Test due to personal reasons, he returned for the second game. But his scores have been disappointing so far: 3 and 6 in Adelaide, followed by just 10 in Brisbane, and another failure in Melbourne where he got out for 3 runs off 5 balls.

The way he got out in Melbourne was especially poor. Pat Cummins bowled a harmless short ball outside the off-stump, and Rohit tried to pull it but only managed a top edge, giving an easy catch to Scott Boland near mid-on. This makes it clear that Rohit’s form is worrying. He has scored only 22 runs in 4 innings during this 5-match series against Australia.

Former Australian players Mark Waugh and Kerry O'Keeffe have voiced their concerns. Waugh said on Fox Sports, "Unless Rohit Sharma does something in the last three innings, his career could be in trouble." O'Keeffe also added, "That was a big mistake. A nothing shot. Rohit loves that swivel-pull shot, but he played it too early in the innings when he hasn't even settled in."

Interestingly, during the first Test, KL Rahul opened the batting in Rohit's absence. When Rohit returned, he decided to bat at number 6 and let Rahul continue as an opener. But in the fourth Test, things changed. Rohit opened with Yashashvi Jaiswal, and Rahul moved to number 3. Unfortunately, neither Rohit nor Rahul could make an impact with the bat, making matters worse.

Rohit Sharma needs to find form fast if he wants to silence the critics and save his place in the team.