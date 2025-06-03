RCB vs PBKS, IPL Final 2025 Live Updates: Virat Kohli to Retire, Shiva Rajkumar Cheers for Bengaluru, and More

The IPL 2025 Final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings is all set to happen in a few hours, and all eyes are on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where thousands of fans flocked to the stadium to grab their seats and start supporting either one of the two teams that are set to clash in the mega final.

RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, enters the match as heavy favorites, considering the way they have played throughout the tournament and how they crushed PBKS in Qualifier 1. PBKS, on the other hand, will enter Ahmedabad stadium with a lot of confidence after a dominant win over Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2.

It's not going to be straightforward for either of the teams to clinch, as it's the first time that both the teams will be clashing with each other in the finals of the IPL. Even though RCB played in the finals a couple of times before, PBKS managed to reach their first final since 2014, and the narrative that's being built around the match is Virat Kohli vs. Shreyas Iyer—who will win the battle?

Virat is in exceptional form, and so is Shreyas. Shreyas comes into the match with double the confidence, and it's yet to be seen how Kohli will react to Shreyas Iyer's impressive performance in Qualifier 2 against the Mumbai Indians. All in all, fans are gearing up to witness a cracking contest between the two teams. Follow this blog for live updates throughout the night.