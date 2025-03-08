Champions Trophy 2025: Is There a Reserve Day for India vs New Zealand Final?

Anticipation builds in cricket fans as team India takes on New Zealand in the finals of the 2025 Champions Trophy, an event that was widely criticized by former English cricketers and legends for its "unfair" advantage towards India. India didn't go to Pakistan, and as a result, all their matches are scheduled in Dubai. While coach Gautam Gambhir and the captain made it clear that the team hasn't been practicing on the Dubai pitch, the criticism hasn't stopped. Keeping the criticism aside, India's all-round development in the entire tournament has been praised by one and all. With just one hurdle to go before the team gets their hands on yet another ICC crown, let's take a look at what the reserve day scenario looks like if the match ends up getting washed out.

Champions Trophy Final: Is There a Reserve Day?

Usually, there are reserve days available for the semi-finals and finals of the 2025 Champions trophy. For the semi-finals, there was no need for a reserve day as both the matches happened without any trouble. But, for the final, there is a reserve day. ICC has decided the reserve day as March 10, 2025( Monday). However, there are certain rules to be followed if it all doesn't happen tomorrow.

ICC rule states that all efforts will be made to ensure that the Champions Trophy final happens on the 9th of March. If it becomes impossible for the match to be conducted, then the reserve day will be used. A maximum time of 2 hours is available on the original day and on the reserve day.

If an interruption arises and the play gets delayed, umpires are informed to continue the match with 25 overs per side tomorrow. However, it's important to note that the reserve day (March 10) is only there to continue cricket from where it was left off. No new match will be played. The score continues from where it ended the previous day and a final result will be revealed.

Usually, a match will be considered as started when the coin toss takes place and the teams are exchanged. If the match tomorrow gets canceled after the toss, the toss and the exchanged team names will be carried forward to the reserve day.